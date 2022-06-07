Winning Matters: Increasing Miami's Home Attendance

MIAMI – Many of the Miami Hurricanes fans probably want evidence that there’s going to be a good product on the field before coming to home games. After last season, it’s hard to blame anyone that thinks this way.

Finishing the 2021 season with a 7-5 record and second in the ACC Coastal, it is clear that the Miami Hurricanes did not reach expectations. The Hurricanes began with a rough start by getting beat down in two of their first three games versus Alabama and Michigan State, which eventually made fans more reluctant to show up to games as the 2021 season went on.

Further barely getting a win versus Appalachian State by way of a 25-23 score, that’s not helping Miami fans come out to see a game either. From recent history, there’s another issue.

The Canes only have one bowl win since 2006, plus no ACC championships since joining in 2004, making it very difficult on the UM fanbase during the last 15 years. That’s hard to accept for some Miami fans after watching one of the most prolific college football dynasties of the 1980s, 1990s, and even into the early 2000s. Changes to the overall leadership of the program had to take place.

To help remedy the situation, the Miami administration is bringing back some of their former winning culture. Adding now Head Coach Mario Cristobal, General Manager of Football Operations Alonzo Highsmith, and Athletic Director Dan Radakovich all help the cause.

Expectations are rising with Mario Cristobal now leading the Hurricanes. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cristobal did a very good job while in Eugene from 2018-2021, leading the Ducks to a 35-13 record. The Oregon program is now on very good footing overall, and much of that comes from the excellent recruiting Cristobal did while being the leader of the Ducks. Those qualities will resonate with many fans, and the program is already buzzing about the potential windfall of Cristobal on the recruiting trail.

Highsmith has championship experience with the as he won a national championship with the Canes in 1983 and has worked in the NFL front offices of the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks. Miami fans (and some ex-players) wanted to see more former players around the program, and Highsmith’s addition is certainly one vintage Canes fans can relate with.

RB Alonzo Highsmith helped to set the standard at Miami. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Radokovich also began his career at UM in 1983 as the Hurricanes’ Athletic Business Manager, and he saw plenty of success during his former tenure as Athletic Director of Clemson. The Tigers won two national championships (2016, 2018), six ACC titles and made six College Football Playoff appearances during his tenure. That leads to discussing Miami’s attendance numbers.

In 2021, the Hurricanes averaged 43,698 fans in seven home games. Hard Rock Stadium seats 64,767 fans, however, so there’s a long way to go to fill the stadium up. For the spring game, Miami did sell out DRV PNK Stadium, a good sign of community support. That said, this next season’s home slate has some challenges to get fans to come out, as well as some excellent games they will be excited about.

The Canes will open up their season with their first two games at home against Bethune-Cookman (Sep. 3) and the following week with Southern Mississippi (Sep. 10). While the first two games are not prime opponents, the third week brings Miami’s first road test of the season and it could actually be a predictor for how Miami fans buy tickets for the remaining home games.

The Hurricanes travel to College Station and Kyle Field versus Texas A&M (Sep. 17). It is one of the toughest road environments in college football. The Aggies are expected to be ranked in the top 10 of the polls this upcoming season, so the Hurricanes will be challenged on that day.

If Miami can defeat Texas A&M, and their fans, it will be a big boost to the home game attendance for the rest of the 2022 season. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While not favored to come out on top in this matchup, a strong outing against the Aggies can lead to a huge momentum swing for the Hurricanes heading into the following game at home against Middle Tennessee (Sep. 24), as well as give Miami fans a reason to come out and support their squad during the remainder of the home games.

The remaining UM home slate includes four ACC opponents: North Carolina (Oct. 8), Duke (Oct. 22), Florida State (Nov. 5) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 26). Sans Duke, the other ACC home matchups bring opponents Miami fans will want to see, including key rival Florida State.

Miami is trying to build its home attendance, and it’s going to be interesting to see how many fans come out to support the Hurricanes first-hand this upcoming season.

