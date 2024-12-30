Lady Canes Lose To North Carolina In ACC Play; First Alert: December 30, 2024
The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their second contest of the season Sunday evening to No. 17 North Carolina (13-2, 1-1) by a final score of 69-60.
Haley Cavinder led the way for the Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1), as she posted her fourth consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance. Haley Cavinder also recorded five assists and knocked down three shots from behind the arc.
Jasmyne Roberts contributed 19 points, while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc. The senior also managed to grab seven rebounds.
Cameron Willians chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder added eight points and four assists.
Miami fell behind early in the contest. UNC managed to build a 21-14 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
UNC extended their advantage up to 17 points in the second quarter, as they held a 39-22 lead over the Canes with 3:14 to go until halftime. Miami battled back over the remainder of the second stanza, ripping off a 7-0 run to end the period and they entered halftime trailing 39-29.
The Canes trimmed UNC’s lead down to just seven points at the 8:11 mark in the third quarter; but, the Tar Heels responded with a 5-0 run to push the lead back up to 12 points. UNC maintained a double-digit advantage over the remainder of the third period, and Miami entered the final quarter trailing by 15.
Despite trailing by double digits, the Canes continued to battle over the final 10 minutes; however, they were unable to complete a comeback, as they fell to UNC by nine points.
Miami will hit the road to face Louisville this Thursday, January 2 with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled
Hurricanes Results:
WBB - North Carolina 69, Miami 60
Quote of the Day:
"Don't let your fear of failure hold you back from achieving greatness.”- Michael Irvin