Miami Soccer Announces Addition from the Transfer Portal; First Alert: January 23, 2025

Miami Soccer Announces Addition from the Transfer Portal
The University of Miami soccer program and Head Coach Ken Masuhr have officially announced the additions of eight transfer players ahead of the 2025 season.
Miami’s transfer class includes Sarah Greiner (Forward // Tennessee), Emilie Simpson (Midfielder // Arizona State), Allie Serlanga (Forward // Clemson), Cisel Akgül (Forward // Flagler), Éabha O’Mahony (Defender // Texas), Atlee Olofson (Goalkeeper // Notre Dame), Lauren Rodriguez (Goalkeeper, Columbia), and Nanaka Inaba (Midfielder // Jacksonville State).
“We are thrilled to bring these women into our program, each with extensive playing backgrounds and college soccer experience,” said Masuhr. “They will help us continue to build a competitive foundation of our game model and team culture. These women, along with our signings for the 2025 class, will further add to the framework we are creating and the standards we set and continue to raise.”
Sarah Greiner
Greiner is a forward from Braselton, Georgia who will make her way to Miami after spending the first two seasons of her collegiate career competing for Tennessee. Across two seasons with the Volunteers, she appeared in 17 matches, while making one start.
This past season, Greiner scored one goal, the game-winner in a critical 1-0 victory over Florida to secure a spot in the SEC Tournament. Greiner also recorded one assist on the season in Tennessee's home opener against Chattanooga.
In her freshman season, Greiner appeared in 13 matches, recording 12 shots, six of which were on frame. She scored one goal in a 4-1 victory over California.
Prior to Tennessee, Greiner attended Flowery Branch High School where she was a three-time First Team All-Region honoree, in addition to being named the 2023 Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year and the 2024 Hall County Soccer Player of the Year. Greiner scored 129 goals throughout her high school career, and she set the Flowery Branch High School single-season goal record with 54. Greiner played club soccer for GSA where she earned ECNL First Team All-Southeast Conference honors in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining at Miami.
Emilie Simpson
A midfielder from Cambridge, England, Simpson joins the Hurricanes after playing for Arizona State the past two seasons. During her two years with the Sun Devils, Simpson appeared in 33 matches, while making 21 starts.
This past season, Simpson played in 16 matches, starting five of them. She logged 610 minutes of playing time and recorded two shots, one of which was on frame.
During her freshman campaign, Simpson played in 19 matches for Arizona State, starting 17 of them. She recorded 1,112 minutes of playing time throughout the season and she scored one goal in a victory over Washington State and tallied one assist in a 1-0 victory over No. 11 USC. Simpson started 13 consecutive matches from August 31-October 22, and she played 75+ minutes in seven contests during the season.
Prior to Arizona State, Simpson played club soccer for WSA Arsenal where she won a National Championship. Simpson has also made appearances for the England National Team.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Hurricanes.
Allie Serlanga
Serlanga is set to join the Hurricanes after playing for Clemson during her freshman season. A forward from Mount Laurel, N.J., Serlanga appeared in 11 contests for Clemson this past season. She recorded four shots, one of which was on frame.
Serlanga attended Bishop Eustace High School where she earned First Team All-State honors in 2023, First Team All-Conference honors in 2021, 2022, 2023, and All-South Jersey honors in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
She played club soccer for PDA South where she earned ECNL All-Conference honors in 2022.
Serlanga will have three years of eligibility remaining with Miami.
Cisel Akgül
Akgül will make her way to Miami after competing for Flagler last season. The forward from Kamen, Germany appeared in all 18 matches, while making 17 starts. She was named the 2024 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Freshman of the Year, in addition to earning All-PBC First Team honors after a sensational freshman campaign.
Akgül finished second on the team in goals (10), tied for second in points (26), and fourth in assists (6). She recorded 34 shots throughout the season, 21 of which were on target. Akgül had two multi-goal performances, as she scored two goals in a win over Lander and had a four-goal outing in a victory over Albany State.
Akgül played club soccer for FSV Gütersloh, which competes in the 2. Bundesliga. She has also made appearances for the German National Team.
Akgül will have three years of eligibility remaining at Miami.
Éabha O’Mahony
A defender from Cork, Ireland, O’Mahony joins the Hurricanes after spending the past two seasons at Texas. Prior to playing for the Longhorns, O’Mahony competed for Boston College for two seasons.
O’Mahony did not compete this past season; however, during the 2023 campaign, she appeared in eight matches for Texas, logging 330 minutes of playing time throughout the year. She recorded one assist on the year in a victory over Long Beach State.
During her sophomore season at Boston College, O’Mahony started 18 matches for the Eagles, playing a total of 1,484 minutes. She recorded two assists and five shots throughout the season. As a freshman at Boston College in 2021, O’Mahony started 15 matches for the Eagles and recorded nine shots, three of which were on target. She finished fourth on the squad in minutes played, logging 1,230 throughout the year.
O’Mahony played club soccer for Cork City FC from 2018-21, where she earned Women’s National League Player of the Month, as well as a slot on the organization's Team of the Year in 2018. She also played for Lakewood FC from 2012-17 and was the Golden Boot overall club winner and Player of the Year two separate times.
O’Mahony has been a part of the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s National Team program since 2015, and she made her debut with the senior team in a friendly against the United States in 2019. In 2019, she was named the Football Association of Ireland U17 International Player of the Year.
O’Mahony will have one year of eligibility remaining at Miami.
Atlee Olofson
Olofson is set to join the Hurricanes after spending the past two seasons at Notre Dame. A goalkeeper hailing from Austin, Texas, Olofson redshirted this past season with the Fighting Irish.
During her freshman season in 2023, Olofson started 12 games in the net for Notre Dame, producing a record of 7-3-2. She recorded five shutouts and tallied 45 saves throughout the season with a save percentage of .763. Olofson had one of her best performances of the season in a 3-1 victory over Boston College where she posted a career-high eight saves.
Coming out of Westwood High School, Olofson was rated as the No. 35 recruit in the nation in the class of 2023. As a senior, she was named First Team All-State and set a school record with no goals against throughout the season. During her junior year, she was named the Texas HS Starting IX District Goalkeeper of the Year, in addition to earning First Team All-Region honors. As a sophomore, she was named the District Goalkeeper of the Year and recognized as a First Team All-State honoree.
Olofoson played club soccer for Sting Austin 05G ECNL and was named the U16 Texas Conference Player of the Year, in addition to receiving All-American honors.
Olofoson will have three years of eligibility remaining with Miami.
Lauren Rodriguez
Rodriguez is originally from Hamilton, New York, and she will make her way to Miami after competing for Columbia for the last four seasons.
A goalkeeper, Rodriguez appeared in and started 16 matches for Columbia this past season, compiling a record of 7-5-4 in the net. She recorded four shutouts and produced a save percentage of .655.
During the 2023 season, Rodriguez appeared in two games, while making one save.
Rodriguez attended Hamilton Central High School where she was a five-time All-Section III First Team honoree, while helping her team to back-to-back Section III League Championships. She played club soccer with ECNL Western New York Flash, recording a .986 save percentage throughout the 2019-20 season.
Nanaka Inaba
A native of Sunto-Gun, Japan, Inaba will join the Hurricanes after playing for Jacksonville State last season. Inaba played for Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas for two seasons prior to competing for Jacksonville State.
A midfielder, Inaba appeared in and started 18 matches for Jacksonville State this past season, logging 1,416 minutes of playing time. She recorded three goals and four assists, while compiling 33 shots throughout the season.
Before Jacksonville State, she was a 2023 NJCAA First Team All-American at Cowley College after scoring six goals and recording nine assists, while helping lead Cowley to its first-ever district title and victory at the National Tournament. During her freshman season at Cowley, she scored five goals and tallied nine assists.
The Hurricanes are entering their second season under Masuhr in 2025 and will return the majority of their offensive production, as they will aim to build upon the 2024 campaign.
