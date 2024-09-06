Three In A Row For The Miami Hurricanes Soccer
The season started off slow for the Miami Hurricanes soccer team. 0-2-1 in their first three but now, they have won three in a row while also starting to find their identity on the field.
One of the key things about head coach Ken Masuhr and the teams he has been a part of emphasizes strong defense. That is what the Lady Hurricanes have started to compete hard in and it is showing up for the team and now the team has won three in a row.
Another thing is the rise of freshman, Giovana Canali who was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week during this stretch. She has stood out among the best for this team with her two-goal performance against Missouri and since then the Lady Canes have taken off.
Another positive, the shots are finally going in the back of the net. It was a struggle for the ladies to get the ball past the line due to great defense of missed opportunities. This season they are averaging close to six shots on target which is an increase from last season. Those shots have started to pour now with the team on a three-game win streak.
In their most recent victory against Southeastern Louisiana, the Canes scored four goals to defeat the team in a strong showcase from Kyla Gallagher. She played an outstanding game with two goals of her own. The best thing about this team is that it can be anyone on any given night and for the Canes, that is all you can ask for in this rebuilding year.