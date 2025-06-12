Senior Hurricane Wins National Championship at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
University of Miami track and field’s Devoux Deysel etched his name into the history books Wednesday as the senior won the javelin national championship at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Heyward Field.
Deysel’s first attempt set the tone as he recorded a throw of 81.75m, besting Florida’s Leikel Cabrera Gay by 2.70m.
Deysel becomes the first male Hurricane to win a national championship since Davian Clarke in 1996, and is the first student-athlete from the Atlantic Coast Conference to win the men’s javelin title since North Carolina’s Justin Ryncavage in 2006.
The Hurricanes return to the track Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET for the women’s javelin prior to the women’s 400m hurdles at 9:15 p.m. and the women’s 4x400m relay at 10:36 p.m.
Day two of the NCAA Championships can be seen nationally on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found at www.flashresults.com.
Other Hurricanes will look to bring home more gold as a new standard is being set for Miami Athletics. This is just the first of possibly many national championship for the athletics program, but there is still more time to grow for the future.
The Hurricanes are still preparing for other events at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Heyward Field. The legacy of the Canes continues to grow as Deysel lands in the history books.