Miami's Regional Win Highlights the Love The Team has for J.D. Arteaga
Love is meant to be unconditional. It can be hard, but when everything is flowing, it is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. That is what the Miami Hurricanes team has been able to build under head coach J.D. Arteaga. Unconditional love and trust, even with a rollercoaster season.
The relationships that he has developed this year will be ones that he will remember forever, regardless of the outcome. The team has already surpassed expectations this season, and now they are just playing free baseball. Playing for a coach they love and respect just adds to what the Canes program can be in the immediate and eventual future.
It was displayed by Monday's winning pitcher, Will Smith, who was chomping at the bit to give his flowers to Arteaga.
"Let me comment," Will Smith said post-game. "By the way. He's being very humble right now. This is one of the greatest coaches I've ever freakin played for, and he's going to be coaching for a long time."
That love is reciprocated by their head coach. Arteaga is not one to overly show emotions when he talks post-game. However, after the biggest win of his early head coaching career, those emotions began to creep out ever so slightly. Just enough to show how much it means to him as well as his players.
"I'm happy for my group of guys, man," Arteaga said after winning his first regional final as a head coach. "I get to spend another week with this group, I want to extend as long and as far as possible. What makes it so special is, I get to enjoy it with these guys. So I'm thankful for that. I thank God every day for where I'm at, where I'm coaching and, and the guys that I'm coaching with, from my staff to coaches to players, everybody up and down, administration. I'm just thankful. I thank God every morning. I'm blessed."
Now the Hurricanes will prepare for their first super regionals since 2016. They will face a tough Louisville Cardinals team that will be ready to go against a motivated Canes team.