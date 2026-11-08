No. 1 Miami's Historic Comeback Halted, Dropping First Game of the Year to No. 11 Notre Dame

It wouldn't be a Miami Notre Dame Game if it wasn't eletric.

The first quarter only saw the offense see the ball one time. The Fighting Irish leaned into what worked against Miami, following the UNC blueprint laid out a week ahead, keeping the offense off the field and making the defense work.

Miami was focused on establishing the run, a tactic that has worked for them this season. It would work for them again, just not in the first quarter.

Miami's first two drives would consist of a run-heavy first drive and a pass-heavy second drive. The lack of creativity without Malachi Toney, the key piece in getting the offense going, was due to an injury.

Thanks to lackluster offensive play calling, Notre Dame would jump to a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Miami needed to respond, and they mustered some offense on the third drive of the game. It started with new No. 1 Cooper Barkate getting started on offense.

Miami would balance the rushing and passing attack down the field, with the aid of some Fighting Irish penalties, but with a 14-play, 83-yard drive that took seven minutes and 7:31 seconds off the clock, the Hurricanes would only end up with three points.

Multiple attempts inside the red zone would still keep them out, with Mensah and Fletcher getting stuffed out of the end zone rushing. New wrinkles for Mensah's legs, but not in a great manner.

Mensah's legs would be a net positive all night, but at the goal line, they weren't a fit. Moreover, the defense would play undisciplined football, gifting chunk plays to the Fighting Irish before the end of the half. Another score would be giving up going into halftime down 3-17.

Miami has 3 points at the end of the first half and ZERO 3rd down conversions



Their lowest total points scored in the first half before tonight was 14, when they played FSU



Have to find a rhythm in the second half — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 8, 2026

Mensah would have his worst half of football in his Hurricanes career. Halftime would make or break the Heisman hopeful and the Canes team. Good thing they got the ball first to start the second half.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have spent the entire season missing tackles and making the final play. They are there to be made, but the tackle or finish is always short. This goes for attacking the ball through the air and trying to punch someone in the face.

The second half started slowly for the Canes offense, and defensively, they gave up another touchdown. Down 3-24, Miami had one thing they needed to do: play with effort.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mensah would make critical plays down the field on 3 and long situations and find open players down the field. Moreover, he would lean on Barakate and Elija Lofton, who would make play after play.

It started with a great throw and catch in the back of the end zone to kickstart the Hurricanes' offensive push. On defense, Miami would get another third-down stop to give the Hurricanes a chance to score again.

Down the field UM wnet as Mensah went with pass heavy targets to Barkate and Lofton. In the back of the other endzone, Barkate would score cutting the game to a single score.

Miami would start to storm back defensively; Miami would start to fix the nagging issues that had killed them. They would stuff the run, make open-field tackles, and fly to the ball. However the first killer mistake of the game came from Mensah.

Driving down the field, down one score, he would throw his second interception of the season.

However, Miami's defense would make a small stand. A critical third-down stop would kill that momentum. Junior safety Zechariah Poyser would put his body on the line to get a stop on a fourth-and-short.

That would leave his arm hanging, similar to O.J. Frederique Jr. at the start of the season. He would be out, and a wheel route would give the Irish a chance to get an explosive play that would keep them on the field.

Moreover, a back breaking penatily on Justin Scott would give the Irish a chance to punch in the score. Down 31-17, Miami only could do one thing, score.

Barkate would be Toney for this game. He added another touchdown to his increasing stat line, and it would come down to the defense making a stand, starting with the No. 1 rushing defense. A key third-down stop would give Notre Dame a chance to extend the lead with a field goal, but it would be wide left. Miami would get another chance to tie the game.

Down the field Mensah and Co. went making play after play. It would be the Lofton drive before a critical fourth down in the redzone. It would be the play of the season and the play of the game. Is it catch or not a catch from Lofton.

That's a pro throw and catch right there. The type of plays that you have to have. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 8, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.