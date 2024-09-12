Mark Fletcher Jr.: "I Just Felt Very Blessed To Just Even Be Out There"
It hasn't been long since Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. suffered a season-ending injury during the first quarter of the Hurricanes' 31-24 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers.
In the last game of the season of an impressive freshman year, the sky was the limit for what Fletcher would be able to do, however, his Lisfranc injury allowed some question marks to creep in on his return.
Now two games into the season, the running back has three touchdowns for No. 10 Miami (2-0).
"I just felt very blessed to just even be out there," Fletcher Jr. said. "For a long time, I didn't think I wouldn't be in these first few games. Just to be there and have an impact is just a [great] feeling."
Rehab for most athletes are some of the lonliest times in their career. Days of just frustration of ask 'why did this happen to me' can be the downfall for so many player who are trying to recover. Fletcher was not one of those atheltes.
During rehab, it was noted by wide receiver Xavier Restrepo that the sophomore had a positive outlook on he recovery.
Fletcher knew that being down on himself would not help anyone. He decided then that the only thing he would do was be positive.
"Honestly, it was just getting a lot of mental reps and just be positive. A lot of people expected me to be down and down on myself but that's not going to help anyone. it's not going to help my teammates, it's not going to help me so I just manned up and said I'm going to be positive and trust in the plan the trainers had for me and trust in God's plan. Just control what I can control," Fletcher Jr. said.
Now that he is back and has his desired impact, the training wheels on the physical back can be taken off as he looks stronger and faster than ever to start this season.