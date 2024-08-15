Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks No. 7 In The Transfer Portal: Extra Point
From an appearance in the NCAA Tournamnent to missing out completely a season later is not the way the Miami Hurricanes baseball program expected the team to go.
Add along many departures due to the transfer portal and the MLB Draft, the team has had to work hard in the portal to get some of that production back in the bullpen and with hitting.
It could be a tactic in this year's portal usage that the program is surrounding the young talent on the team with experienced talented players within the locker room.
So far in the portal, the Hurricanes have acquired five new pitchers: Winthrop's Reese Lumpkin (No. 274), Davenport's Carson Fischer (No. 314), Cincinnati's Griffin Hugus (No. 317), George State's Rob Evans (No. 359) and Coastal Carolina's Will Smith (No. 1020). All combined for 37 starts this past season as they look to improve Miami's starting pitching and bullpen with the departure of Reese Schlesinger, Gage Ziehl, and Brian Walters thanks to the MLB Draft.
The bullpen desperately needed to be reevaluated for the Canes and the program also added hitters that can instantly be effective in the lineup. Having Daniel Cuvet will save a lot of trouble on the hitting side but losing one of the team's other freshman All-Americans Blake Cyr will hurt. Liberty outfielder Todd Hudson at No. 33. Penn State's Bobby Marsh (No. 119) and Wichita State's Derek Williams (No. 135) will come in as experienced hitters to aid the hitting inconsistencies that hampered the team at times last season.
The official roster has not been announced yet with the season only ending a few months ago. Some more roster spots still need to be filled out but with the focused attack of head coach J.D. Arteaga, this new roster will look to compete at the top of the ACC.