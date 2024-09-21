All Hurricanes

Prediction: No. 8 Miami vs. South Florida

The Hurricanes head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Bulls.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) reacts after running with the football against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 8 Miami is playing likely playing its most important game of the season against the South Florida Bulls.

This is a textbook trap game for the Hurricanes but it could also be the stepping point to a position higher in the rankings as they take that next step in being a top 10 team in the country.

Cam Ward is arguably the best player in the country at the moment and this could be his Heisman game to set him above the rest.

This is also a game for one of the best-rushing defenses to stop one of the best-rushing offenses in the country. This game will be a test of willpower in physicality. The stronger team will prove and that should end up being the Hurricanes.

Ward and the offensive line should control the day with how well they play with a strong front.

PREDICTION:

No. 8 Miami 47, USF 20

The offense of the Hurricanes might be impossible to stop. This will be the perfect time for them to establish a powerful running game that has been lacking in starter time.

The rushing attack will be great for the Bulls, but they would need to get past some of the best defensive linebackers in the country for the Hurricanes.

