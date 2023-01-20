Top Recruits Taking Miami Unofficial visits

Article photo: Tampa Catholic wide receiver Terrance "TJ" Moore; photo credit to Brian Smith.

The seven-on-seven circuit has already begun, and the biggest tournament of the year might be this weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

That could be a boom for Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal and his program.

There have been several programs that have confirmed they will be heading down to The U to check out the campus and facilities while they are in town, and the list has recently continued to grow.

One of the teams that’s recently booked a trip to Coral Gables would be Slimey Boyz, a program that operates out of the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area. It’s a roster with numerous players that will play college football.

One of them has blown up since this past season, and that’s 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound talent looked bigger each time he was evaluated last season. His hands, however, were never in question. Check out the catch:

The Hurricanes need a big-bodied wide receiver for the class of 2024, and Moore would be a great fit for that role. Moore already received an offer from Miami.

Some of the other top prospects just from that same seven-on-seven team would be wide receivers Arkese Parks from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton and Zycarl “CJ” Lewis from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School, plus defensive backs Jovarious Lundy from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School and Rod Gainey from Tampa (Fla.) Tech.

Speaking of seven-on-seven teams from the state of Florida, there will be a bunch of additional top-notch teams in attendance like Defcon, 24K, and Miami Immortals just to name three.

Needless to say, several of these young men will be headed down to see Miami as well. There are also out of state teams to watch, and it's a national appeal.

With Trillion Boys coming from Los Angeles, SMSB from the greater Detroit area, True Buzz and Texas Threat from the greater Dallas area, and Bootleggers from Louisiana, among others, Battle 7v7 will have a great list of out of state teams joining up with the local programs in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

