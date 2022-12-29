Class of 2024: Miami Being Aggressive with OL Offers

After signing five offensive linemen from the class of 2023, one might have believed that head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff would back off a bit with 2024 offensive line recruiting.

Quite the opposite has occurred. The Hurricanes have been actively going after top prospects in the trenches. Based on how Miami has been recruiting, expect the Canes to sign at least three if not four offensive linemen for the class of 2024.

Here are a few of the offers that took place recently.

Joseph Ionata, IOL, 6-4, 280, Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian

A player that’s capable of moving to different spots along the offensive line, Ionata is still growing into his frame. He has been noticed by college coaches already, however, despite not being one of those massive 325-pound maulers that tend to get a lot of early attention from college scouts.

Among his offers besides Miami, Ionata told All Hurricanes, “USF, Western Kentucky, Army, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Appalachian State, Duke and Boston College.”

Good to see the Canes get in on an up and coming prospect like Ionata before he has a bunch of offers already. Playing catch up in recruiting does not usually end well.

Here are a couple of other offers from the Canes as well.

Jake Guarnera, IOL, 6-3 ½, 290, Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High School

Playing in the greater Jacksonville, Fla. area, Guarnera has seen quite a bit of competition. He’s also racking up the offers.

Michigan, Penn State, Missouri, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, North Carolina State, Florida, Florida State, and now the Canes, as they offered on Wednesday.

Miami has been known to land talent from the Jacksonville area, and perhaps Guarnera will be the next one.

A day earlier, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and Cristobal made an offer to an offensive tackle out West.

Isaiah “Ike” Garcia, OT, 6-5, 280, Magna (Utah) Cypress

This was a player that Cristobal and his staff likely knew about while they were at the University of Oregon. Garcia certainly has a reputation based on his offer list.

Washington, Stanford, Utah, Nebraska, Baylor, California, BYU, Oregon State, and Arizona were just a few of the offers this young man has been granted, and then there’s his latest offer:

What do these offers mean? Miami wants to build a dominant offensive line; not just a good offensive line. To do that it takes an elite level of competition during each practice to get better during each rep.

Miami has just begun to build its 2024 recruiting class, but Hurricanes fans should know that more beef will be on the way for the offensive line.

