Elite DB Zaquan Patterson Says Miami and Georgia Are ‘Pushing Hard’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If Miami is going to continue winning local recruiting battles, college football’s elite will have to be overtaken along the way.

It certainly appears the case for Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna do-it-all athlete Zaquan Patterson, one of the nation’s best in the class of 2024 regardless of position.

While working at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 event over the weekend, making plays at both wide receiver and defensive back along the way, the junior admitted Miami’s most clear competition in his recruitment is none other than the back-to-back defending national champions.

“I would say it’s two schools that’s really pushing hard, Georgia and definitely Miami,” Patterson said.

Amid more than two dozen scholarship offers, the pair have separated themselves from an effort standpoint around the hybrid athlete — who most project somewhere in the secondary at this point. While Patterson says he is in no rush to make a decision and likely has several visits on the docket this spring and beyond, the relationships at The U go back much further than any any other coaching staff courting him.

“Coach (DeMarcus) Van Dyke, he was my coach for 9U, little league,” he said. “I’ve known him ever since then, so it’s not like ‘it’s some college coach’ it’s more like someone I really know.”

Of course UM head coach Mario Cristobal is also on the charge from Miami’s side of the recruiting coin, checking in as recently as this week.

“He’s a cool guy, he’s a real cool guy (laughing),” Patterson said.

Patterson helped Chaminade-Madonna capture yet another state championship in 2022, notching 69 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery along the way.

