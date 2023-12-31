'On The Hoof': First Under Armour Practice
Article photo of Miami signee Adarius Hayes; credit to AllHurricanes.
The annual Under Armour All-American Game will take place on Jan. 3, 2024. It pits top high school football players from across the country. Before the game inside of Orlando's Camping World Stadium, the first practice is a great way to "size up" the talent.
Here are observations for six players, among many that stand out from Day 1 of Under Armour.
No specific order.
Williams Nwaneri, DL, Lee's Summit (Mo.) North - Missouri Signee
As impressive a defensive lineman's frame as one will see. Roughly 6-foot-5, probably a tad over 250 pounds, he doesn't look like there's any fat on his body. His fluid running style stands out as well.
The question with Nwaneri would be where does he end up playing? He could be an edge defender, but college football players generally add 20 or more pounds during their time at a respective school. He could be an ultra-quick 3-technique or a swing player from defensive end to defensive tackle.
Dylan Stewart, Edge, Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy - South Carolina Signee
As long a pass rusher as there is at Under Armour, Stewart's name is buzzing with media members commenting about his physical attributes. Nimble, hyper-athletic, and sudden, he's also one of the most easy-going recruits a person will meet.
If he's not starting for the Gamecocks come Game 1, it shall not be long before he does. Phenomenal upside for Stewart.
Adarius Hayes, Linebacker, Largo (Fla.) High School - Miami Signee
Always an imposing player, seeing Hayes and his 6-foot-4 frame walk out with the other recruits is another data point that leads a person to believe he can play early in a Miami uniform. He's 225 pounds and has room to grow.
Does Hayes eventually end up playing defensive end? Perhaps. He's also going into a UM scheme that often uses its linebackers as blitzers so the position label probably does not matter. The U got a last-minute steal by signing Hayes.
DJ Lagway, Quarterback, Willis (Texas) High School - Florida Signee
If someone does not know Lagways' position, he can be misconstrued as a linebacker or flex tight end. He's put together. Seeing his arm, just from the first 10 to 15 throws of practice, also helps to paint a clear picture. He has a big-time arm.
Lagway is a quarterback with the physical traits that could one day see him head to the NFL. Great young man, too.
Booker Pickett, Jr., Linebacker, Tampa (Fla.) Wharton - Miami Signee
Playing at just over 200 pounds a year ago, Pickett is filling out his frame. He mentioned that he's up to 215 pounds. Still room for weight, but the Tampa product fits right in with the other top-notch recruits.
In particular, seeing Pickett's length when standing next to other linebackers, a very good sign for the Hurricanes. Like Hayes, he could be a player who comes off the edge and also plays a traditional linebacker role. The Canes certainly want as much versatility as possible and Pickett is a prime example of that point.
Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver, Phenix City (Ala.) Central - Auburn Signee
Coleman has a more powerfully built lower-body frame than originally expected. He's 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds and could end up at 210 pounds or more. Another player with an eye-opening wingspan.
The most impressive aspect of Coleman's first Under Armour practice would be his explosiveness. Whether it would be his first step or changing speeds during a route, Coleman has a natural burst that stands out.
