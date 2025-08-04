All Hurricanes

Five Star Point Guard Tay Kinney List Miami In Top Schools

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes are back to work on the recruiting trails as they are listed in the five-star point guard Tay Kinney top 12 schools.

Jai Lucas during training camp for the Miami Hurricanes
Some of the top talent in the 2026 class have their eyes set on the Miami Hurricanes, and Jai Lucas is preparing to make all the right moves to push the Hurricanes in that direction.

One of the top talents in the country is point guard Tay Kinney, who has listed the Hurricanes in his top 12 schools according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Kinney, the 6-foot-2 rising senior from Overtime Elite (GA), will consider the Canes, Indiana, Texas, Purdue, Kansas, Auburn, Louisville, Texas, Xavier, Arkansas, Oeogan, Kentucky, and Tennessee as he narrows down his future destination.

The talented guard is rated a top 15 player in the country and the No. 3 guard in many rankings metrics. Needless to say, he is one of the most talented players in the nation, and the Hurricanes would be back on a massive recruiting track if they were able to land the talented guard.

He has already taken three official visits: Kentucky, Purdue, and Louisville. Others are scheduled and the Hurricanes are preapred to make an offer of a lifetime.

The key now for the Hurricanes is to have a bounce-back season after one of the worst campaigns in program history. In his first year, Jai Lucas has some high expectations, but they are something that he can live up to in the next few years.

