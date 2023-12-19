Four Miami Recruiting Questions Before National Signing Day
Less than 24 hours before National Signing Day, the Miami Hurricanes have 28 verbal commitments and the #7 recruiting class according to 247Sports. It's another banner crop of recruits for Mario Cristobal and the Canes, but there is still time for the class to get better or worse.
This last day is huge for the Canes!
With four questions for the Miami recruiting class focusing on potential flips for or against the Hurricanes, here's my perspective regarding how the recruiting class will shake out on National Signing Day.
1) Where will Jeremiah Smith sign?
For the longest time, I believed that Smith would sign with Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, Hurricanes, and Florida State Seminoles all in the race but without a true No. 1 quarterback for the 2024 season, I'm not as sold on my original pick. There's a player that could change the team Smith plays for.
In my opinion, Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward could influence Smith's decision, at least a little bit. That's just my hunch because Smith will want to play with a proven signal caller from Day 1. Again, just my opinion.
If Ward does not announce for Miami or Florida State today, he could still communicate with Smith and let him know where he's going prior to announcing his intentions.
Everyone will know soon with Ward as well. It would be nice to have a hardline date and time with Ward, but oh well. That's just not the case Tuesday morning, Dec. 19. Miami is putting in the work for both players. That I do know.
I applaud the UM coaching staff's efforts to land Smith no matter what he decides to do tomorrow. It's been incredible to cover and follow from a recruiting analyst's perspective.
I believe Smith signs his letter of intent with Miami or Florida State if he knows either program will get Ward. If there's no detailed information, Smith goes to Ohio State where he's been committed since December of 2022.
The reason I go with that analysis is that I genuinely believe Smith is torn between his options. It's been a long and arduous recruitment for the young man. I wish him nothing but the best no matter where he goes. Smith is a class act and I enjoyed getting to know him and covering his recruitment.
2) Which Miami commitments stay in the fold?
It does not look like linebacker Vincent Shavers will end up in Miami's recruiting class and he's all but assured to sign with Nebraska. There's also the running back situation with Jordan Lyle flipping to UM last night. That's three running backs in the class, but probably not for long.
Ohio State Commitment Jordan Lyle Flips to Miami Hurricanes
My gut tells me that Kevin Riley will sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide tomorrow after taking his official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. He lives right down the road from the Alabama campus. That is a tough competition for Miami to win.
At one time, I believed there was a really good opportunity for Florida State to sign defensive tackle Artavius Jones. That time has gone by and Miami is in good shape by all accounts.
3) Which recruits will the Miami coaching staff get to change their minds and sign with the Hurricanes?
It's a really good bet that Miami (Fla.) Central's Armondo Blount is going to sign with the Canes despite being a Florida State commitment. Adding another 5-star defensive line recruit will bolster an already tremendous recruiting class. There's another recruit that's anyone's guess as to where he'll sign.
Wisconsin defensive back commitment Xavier Lucas is a rising prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the Big 10 program came after Lucas early. Miami recruited Lucas but not as hard as some other programs.
That's changed. Miami is all-in on recruiting Lucas. He took his official visit to Miami this past weekend. History favors Miami with Lucas.
Since the 1980s and 1990s, Miami has been able to win battles just like this by getting a South Florida recruit to flip near or on National Signing Day. I like Miami's chances because I am siding with history and playing the odds. Lucas to Miami.
4) Will a surprise signee come to light tomorrow?
This is a wide-open question. With NIL, the Transfer Portal, and players being more open about leaving home than during any other time during my lifetime, could Miami land a recruit that's not currently being discussed? Well, why not?
Nobody thought, and this is myself included, that the Canes would land 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott from Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius. Here's another Midwest player to think about.
Right before his commitment, raise your hand if you believed the Hurricanes would currently gain a pledge from Marquise Lightfoot, the talented defensive end from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy. Scott was an Ohio State commitment and many believed Ohio State would sign Lightfoot as well. There's more recent history to consider.
Cole McConathy is a great example of a surprise recruit for the Canes. He's from Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School. A Louisville commitment, he was the biggest shock by committing to Miami.
One more? Maybe.
Do not count out the possibility of another big commitment that's out of the blue. Miami is having a great recruiting class and on National Signing Day there could be another surprise.
Engage with AllHurricanes
Like AllHurricanes on Facebook
Interact with AllHurricanes on Twitter
Recruiting Pages To Bookmark
2023 Miami Commitments and Evaluations
2024 Miami Commitments and Evaluations
2025 Miami Commitments and Evaluations