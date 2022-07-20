DL Hevin Brown-Shuler Talks Miami Offer, Relationship With Joe Salave'a

Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler received an offer from Miami on July 11 after his high school coach sent over the defender's film to Miami defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

Brown-Shuler, listed as the No. 5 defensive lineman in his class by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, has already started to form a connection with the coach only days after his offer.

"I talked to him for about 30 minutes and he was just telling me how much of a special player he thought I was and how they're building something special over at Miami that he would really like me to be a part of," Brown-Shuler told AllHurricanes.

While the Hurricanes have entered as a player in the top prospect's recruitment, they have some ground to make up with other schools who have been recruiting Brown-Shuler for a longer time.

"A lot of schools are pushing hard. Obviously, you know Georgia, where I'm from, South Carolina and Clemson, my two places I call home," Brown-Shuler said. "You also have Texas A&M. Really all the schools are recruiting me hard. I get a lot of love from everywhere."

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect projects best to the interior of the defensive line. With his athleticism and strength, he's capable of being a disruptive force right up the gut. That point alone is why the aforementioned schools offered Brown-Shuler, as well as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Arkansas among others.

