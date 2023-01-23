IMG Standout Johnson-Rubell High on Miami Following First Visit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami may be relatively late in on Jordon Johnson-Rubell, but not too late.

Despite extending a scholarship offer towards the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back after he dropped his top schools January 10, the Hurricanes are still actively under consideration.

So much so, in fact, the Texas native in the class of 2024 made his first prospect visit to Coral Gables on Friday, just one week after earning his offer from Mario Cristobal's program.

"It lived up to it," Johnson-Rubell told All Hurricanes. "All the (IMG) guys tell me how great it is and it lived up to it. Just the atmosphere, the area, the surroundings and the people around it.

"It's a family feel."

Though the UM offer is new relative to most on the 5-10 1/2, 180 pound prospect's list, there are already multiple coaches on staff he is building a relationship with.

"I have a great relationship with Coach (DeMarcus) Van Dyke, Coach (Jahmile) Addae, Coach Cristobal," he said.

While in Coral Gables, Johnson-Rubell got even more time with the head coach.

"It was a great conversation, he's a funny guy," he said. "He talked about how every time he went somewhere, they started bad and he helped turn them around. Before he got to Oregon, they went 4-8, and he made them Pac-12 champions. At FIU, he changed it around and of course at Alabama he helped Coach (Nick) Saban win."

A recent All-American selection via MaxPreps after his work in 2022, the momentum coming out of the season profiled like a prospect soon ready to come off the board and pick a college.

With the new offers, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida among those joining Miami after the release of the top schools this month, there is now no rush to make a commitment.

"I was supposed to commit mid-Summer, like before I went back to IMG," Johnson-Rubell said. "But I think I'm going to push it back to December."

Miami signed four IMG Academy prospects in the class of 2023.

