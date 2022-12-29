Jaden Rashada Discusses Miami Decommitment

Not every recruiting story ended the way a coaching staff or fan base wanted it to. Florida Gators quarterback signee and Elite 11 finalist Jaden Rashada would be one of those.

He committed to Miami on June 26, 2022. It was not until Nov. 11, 2022 that he decided to formally announce he was changing his commitment to Florida.

So, what happened and why did he sign with Bill Napier and the Gators over Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes?

Here’s what Rashada said at the Under Armour All-American Game media day event today, first discussing being a part of the recruiting class when it got rolling this past summer.

“Yeah, it was a I got added to it. Kind of like this. Yeah. So you so you've developed a bond? Was it tough to tell? Yeah. Now Yeah, it definitely was, you know, even the coaches it was, you know, that when you meet good people, you know, I never want to rub them the wrong way. But, you know, what's best for me?

As for deciding to move on and join the Florida class, Rashada made it clear he was just doing what he felt was in his own best interest. Nothing against The U or anything of the sort.

“You know, I had no hard feelings. I was like, and that was literally just what was best for me personally. Was it just a question of just a better fit offensively? I would say just just like overall, you know, I think a lot of you know, my fans, they had a good behind the game and as well just offensively as a quarterback. And the relationship they had with my fans and things like that.”

Rashada also commented on the thought that Miami’s 5-7 season impacted his decision to attend Florida.

“Um, no, it didn't have much effect. No, because I know the Miami coaches are in a rebuilding process. I don't doubt him. He (Cristobal) built a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him.”

On the pull for Rashada to play for Florida:

“Yeah, it was like, like being a kid from the Bay Area, California. The SEC isn't really common, you know, so that was definitely why I wanted to, you know, do something different. It's just like, that's a well respected conference. You don't see many kids coming out of California playing in it, you know, Northern California to be specific. So that was definitely something like you know, go make a sacrifice. You know, try what was right.”

