Jaden Rashada to The U: Social Media Reactions to Massive Miami Commitment

One of the best college football recruits in the nation for the class of 2023 is a Miami Hurricane.

Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star Jaden Rashada announced a commitment to the Miami Hurricanes over many other options on Sunday afternoon. There was plenty of social media buzz surrounding the Elite 11 finalist ahead of his commitment, but even more soon after.

All Hurricanes scoured the internet for the best and/or most relevant posts following Mario Cristobal's biggest recruiting win to date.

Rashada announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ before taking to Instagram for viewers who missed the latest commitment to The U.

Cristobal didn't waste much time before hitting 'send' on his own Tweet.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis helped to land his second quarterback commitment in as many weeks.

Even The Rock, via linebacker quality control analyst Sabbath Joseph, gets in on the social media fun.

Pop Cooney, like many, referenced late great and legendary rapper Tupac given his California ties.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is recruiting future Rashada protectors up front.

Perhaps the most fitting post, given the battle between Miami and Florida for Rashada, came via Ed Pata, also featuring The Rock.

Among current Hurricane verbal commitments, offensive lineman Antonio Tripp Jr. may be the most vocal for the program on social media.

AllHurricanes writer Geo Milian knows more pledges are on the way, too, despite Miami already having added four new recruits this month.

