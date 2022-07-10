Jimmy Johnson Retweets Miami Commitment Jayden Wayne

Social media has become so widespread that one does not know which famous person might tweet something to a football recruit. Case in point, former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson retweeted the Hurricanes’ most recent commitment’s tweet announcing his college decision.

It’s great to see former Canes being involved with what’s happening now with University of Miami recruiting, and it’s especially valuable when it’s a former National Championship winning head coach. Jayden Wayne should be honored.

Johnson operated the Miami program from 1984 through 1988, compiling a 52-9 record and winning the 1987 title. Howard Schnellenberger had left for Louisville after winning the 1984 title, and that’s when Johnson came onboard with the Canes.

Few knew much about him and some questioned the move. After Miami finished No. 2 twice – in 1986 and 1988 – and won the 1987 championship, the questions had long since been erased. Ironically, it was Johnson’s desire to use speedy edge rushers, much like Wayne, that helped Miami be a dominant college football program.

Miami’s defensive style helped to revolutionize college football, and even some NFL teams went to a more aggressive up-the-field defensive line approach.

Johnson went on to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (1989-1994) and won the 1993 and 1994 Super Bowls before moving on to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (1996-1999). He's been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.