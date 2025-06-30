Miami Basketball Extends Offer To Top 2026 Player in Iowa
The 2026 recruiting trail has started for the Miami Hurricanes as Jai Lucas extends an offer to one of the top centers in the country, Arafan Diane.
The talented big man has over 20 offers and is ranked as a top 15 player in the 2026 class. According to the 247Sports database, he is also the top player from Iowa and the No. 1 center in the class.
Standing at 7-foot-1, Diane would be the perfect fit for the Hurricanes, who have lacked a talented true big man on their roster for so long. This dates back to when Jim Larranga was running the program and sending the team to the Elite Eight and Final Four. Lucas has another idea when it comes to recruiting with a defensive mindset first for many of the players.
Diane is one of the best defenders in this class, and the Hurricanes going after him is not uncommon. The Hurricanes have also set up a visit with Top 30 recruit Austin Goosby as the Canes look to have a top ten class under the first full year of Lucas.
They have their eyes set on a few other top talents in the class, mainly Caleb Gaskins, who is a Miami native. The Hurricanes have been working hard to land the talented power forward who could be the future of the Hurricanes.