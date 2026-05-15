Miami Misses Out on Two Five Star Talents, Who is Their Next Target?

The Miami Hurricanes took an incoming hit that was already telegraphed, but it didn't make any difference.

The Hurricanes miss out on five-star offensive linemen Mark Matthews and defensive lineman David Folorunsho in their latest recruiting attempt.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 300 OT chose the Aggies over Miami, Georgia, and LSU



He’s ranked the No. 1 OT in the 2027 Rivals300 https://t.co/MGozxifYSS pic.twitter.com/0bJ8HHx2j9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Folorunsho was clearly going to Notre Dame, even with all the efforts the Hurricanes put in, but the biggest hit was Matthews heading to Texas A&M. The Fort Lauderdale native was split between going to the Hurricanes and landing with the Aggies.

Miami had spend endless time with the offensive tackle to work with him and keep him close so that he could play at home, but some recruits still have questions about the Hurricanes even with a National Championship berth last season.

In the end, the Aggies had an instant spot for him to start, while the Hurricanes had Jackson Cantwell in his position. It was going to be a battle for the spot, or it would have been one moving to the other side of each other.

However, the Canes won't quit and will still try to flip the talented offensive tackle and pull on those hometown strings.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Folorunsho has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’4 285 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Miami, Georgia, and Texas Tech



He’s the No. 9 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“Love thee Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish”https://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/iBfhYD9E69 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

The No. 1 Linebacker in the Country

Kaden Henderson is the next highest player on the Canes board and is in a position that will likely land the talented player. Miami's depth in the linebacker room has been one of the biggest weaknesses over the past few seasons, but landing one of the best young and bright talents in the country will only help them for the future.

Even if they missed out on the talented players aforementioned, the Canes still have a top-five class in the country so far.

Nick Lennear and Donte Wright round out the Canes class this season with more likely to be added. The Canes continue to work to get more talent around the country to trust them for the future.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26

Donte Wright, CB, Committed 5/9/26

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