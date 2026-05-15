Miami Misses Out on Two Five Star Talents, Who is Their Next Target?
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The Miami Hurricanes took an incoming hit that was already telegraphed, but it didn't make any difference.
The Hurricanes miss out on five-star offensive linemen Mark Matthews and defensive lineman David Folorunsho in their latest recruiting attempt.
Folorunsho was clearly going to Notre Dame, even with all the efforts the Hurricanes put in, but the biggest hit was Matthews heading to Texas A&M. The Fort Lauderdale native was split between going to the Hurricanes and landing with the Aggies.
Miami had spend endless time with the offensive tackle to work with him and keep him close so that he could play at home, but some recruits still have questions about the Hurricanes even with a National Championship berth last season.
In the end, the Aggies had an instant spot for him to start, while the Hurricanes had Jackson Cantwell in his position. It was going to be a battle for the spot, or it would have been one moving to the other side of each other.
However, the Canes won't quit and will still try to flip the talented offensive tackle and pull on those hometown strings.
The No. 1 Linebacker in the Country
Kaden Henderson is the next highest player on the Canes board and is in a position that will likely land the talented player. Miami's depth in the linebacker room has been one of the biggest weaknesses over the past few seasons, but landing one of the best young and bright talents in the country will only help them for the future.
Even if they missed out on the talented players aforementioned, the Canes still have a top-five class in the country so far.
Nick Lennear and Donte Wright round out the Canes class this season with more likely to be added. The Canes continue to work to get more talent around the country to trust them for the future.
Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class
Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26
Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25
Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025
Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26
Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26
Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26
Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26
Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26
Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26
Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26
Donte Wright, CB, Committed 5/9/26
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5