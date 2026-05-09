Miami Flips Five-Star Georgia Cornerback Commit, Continues to Bolster 2027 Class

Flipmas came early this year.

Five-star cornerback prospect Donte Wright Jr. just flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes. The Long Beach Poly standout is ranked 10th in the country overall and second at his position nationally.

Wright is the first five-star player to commit to the Hurricanes in the 2027 class, and makes 11 total signees for the group overall, according to 247 Sports. He is also ranked as the best player in the entire state of California at this time.

Wright's flip comes after Miami's defensive physicality carried it to a national championship appearance last season, and with head coach Mario Cristobal maintaining a steady tune and tone into the offseason, the Hurricanes' physical reputation is starting to take an even greater hold on the recruiting trail.

Wright totaled 7 pass break-ups last season at Long Beach Poly and forced one fumble. The Jackrabbits finished 5-5 last season, but were 5-1 in their own league, good enough for a second-place finish. Wright joins Hollywood (FL) safety Jaylyn Jones and Camdin Portis as the only true defensive backfield weapons of the 2027 recruiting class thus far.

Will Wright play immediately?

It's difficult to say at this juncture, but if the rankings are any indicator, Wright will be the rare case of a true freshman who does find themselves with ample opportunities in the Miami defensive unit. Last season, a plethora of freshmen made an impact on Miami's national championship season.

Wright has the measurables to do so. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, one good season in the weight room could get him up to a playing weight that could hold his own at a high level. It's hard to imagine Wright finding his way to an immediate starting spot, but by the end of his freshman campaign, it's not out of reason to believe he could be a key contributor for the Miami defense.

A lot of his playing time will depend on those in front of him. There are currently 8 other corners projected to land on Miami's roster with him, along with a host of returners from the national championship team. For the "iron sharpens iron" crowd, you can rest assured that Wright will be challenged from day one.

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