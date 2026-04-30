Miami Turns to Their Next Targets in the 2027 Recruiting Class

The 2027 recruiting class for the Miami Hurricanes has taken a hit early, but it is still spring, and the summer is money time for Mario Cristobal to get his loafers into action.

The Hurricanes are projected to miss out on the No. 1 player in the Sunshine State, Mark Matthews, and now they need to turn their attention to another player who fits the role.

Olu Olubobola?

The issue with the Matthews dilemma is that Jackson Cantwell is playing the same position as him, and that spot is going to be hard to come off of. Even if that was the case, Matthews' talent could have put him anywhere on the line, but with the Canes already two tackles in this class, they can easily retool with what they have and what they could get.

One name being thrown around is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, Olu Olubobola. He is coming off a visit with the Canes, who can easily pivot if the Canes decide that Matthews isn't the target for them.

Mario Cristobal is a master recruiter, and something will be figured out before the summer with more depth.

A New Defensive Tackle Talent?

David Folorunsho is set to announce his commitment on May 15 with Miami in his top five schools. He is the No. 9 recruit in the 2027 class, and the Canes have had eyes on him for a while.

The Chicago native has been one of the most dominant players in this class, and with the Canes recent roots in the area, it wouldn't be a shock if this team is high in his standing.

He also has Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas Tech as his other finalist.

NEWS: Five-Star DL David Folorunsho will announce his Commitment May 15th live on the Rivals YouTube Channel, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 285 DL is ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



He’s down to 5 schoolshttps://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/X6JAffDs7Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Miami's recruiting class has taken a few hits, going from No. 3 to No. 15 class after two decommits. It is now summertime, and the Hurricanes will be active with those few star players in the building that can continue to build on the program's future.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

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