Miami Hurricanes are Emerging As a Top School for a Blue-Chip 2027 Cornerback
Recruiting continues to be the priority list for the Miami Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes are potentially loosing out on one of the best corners in the 2027 class thanks to North Carlina and Bill Belichick. That won't stop them from looking to add more talented players into a deep cornerback room.
Four-star cornerback Chase Johnson has the Hurricanes as one of his top schools, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons.
The Swainsboro, GA native also have the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt in his top schools as well.
With Florida likely heading down a dark path this season, as their program suffers another hard loss to No. 18 USF and drops out of the AP Poll, they will also have other recruits looking around at more schools.
Johnson is one of those players. Johnson is ranked as a top 200 player in the class and a top 25 player coming out of Georgia.
The 5-foot-10 player also plays on both sides of the ball, so he has hands that can help him be a potential ball hawk in this new Hurricanes defense. The same defense that prides itself on swarming to the ball and trying to make a smart play by doing its job.
The Hurricanes are already looking towards the 2027 class, with the 2026 class almost wrapped together in a nice bow. There are still some talented players in the 26 class that the Hurricanes are trying to get to flip, and if they do, they will show that they can be one of the premier brands in the country once again.
The Canes have the No. 2 class in the country for 2027. They are still trying to find other ways to make some of the top talent stay in South Florida, but there is still so much time between the 2027 class to make a few new exciting moves. Winning always helps, and starting the season off strong with the massive victory over No.6 Notre Dame, the Canes will draw more eyes to the product.
The Hurricanes currently have five commits in the 2027 class: CB Kenton Dopson, WR Ah'Mari Stevens, WR Demarcus Deroche, DB Jaylyn Jones, and OT Zaquan Linton.
