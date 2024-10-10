Miami Hurricanes Basketball Picks Up A Top-100 Recruit In Four Star Center
Another swing and hit for Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga as he lands another top recruiting heading into the 2024 season.
First, was guard Matthew Able. Now, it is four-star center Ben Ahmed who chose the Hurricanes over Xavier and Cincinnati.
The natural big man reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class to maintain his position as one of the top recruits in the country. He does that with great footwork, with massive size. He will likely also grow a few more inches before it is all said and done. He will be a true 7-foot big man that the Hurricanes have been missing for quite some time.
247sports adam finkelstein had this to say about the big man entering this cycle:
Ahmed is a wide-bodied center and a massive physical presence. He has a broad frame with huge shoulders, long arms (nearly 7-foot-3 wingspan), and is absolutely immovable in the lane (weighed in at 303 pounds in July). While he sometimes plays a plotting style and definitely needs to commit himself to his conditioning, he's actually a deceptively good runner for his size when he decides to fully sprint.
Ahmed's limitations are his mobility away from the basket and his lack of lift at the rim. He's strictly a drop coverage pick-and-roll defender at this point and essentially anchored to the paint at all times. That's rarely exposed in a grassroots or prep game, but will become more of a liability at the next level. He's not much of a rim protector unless directly challenged, albeit an obvious physical deterrent in the lane. He also requires a slower pace at this point in order to keep up with the tempo of the game.
This is the second commit for the Hurricanes who are also in play for the highly touted Boozer twins in a battle between them and Duke.