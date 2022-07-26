C Arrinten Page Talks Miami, Updates Recruitment

Wheeler (Ga.) High School 2023 center Arrinten Page had himself quite a summer on the EBYL circuit. The rising senior, in 12 games played, averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for The Skill Factory.

Page has also seen his recruitment skyrocket in the past few months, earning 13 offers since April 4, including one from the Miami Hurricanes on June 27.

"I've been talking [Miami's] staff a little bit more, trying to learn them a little more," Page told All Hurricanes.

"They're genuine in how they say they to use me and stuff like that."

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big is considered one of the top centers in his recruiting class, ranked as the No. 68 overall player and 12th-best at his position in the 2023 cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The fifth-ranked player in Georgia is also receiving heavy interest from some of the most well-known college basketball programs in the country.

"I'd say Missouri, Cincinnati, [Southern California] and Indiana," Page said of the schools that are pursuing him the most.

The highly-touted center offers programs a skill-set that translates well into college. His impressive versatility on defense gives teams a player who can anchor down the paint as a rim protector and guard perimeter players effectively on switches.

With no commitment date decided yet, Page is also focused on some pretty lofty goals for his last season of high school basketball.

"To go undefeated for my senior season and win a state championship and a national championship," Page said on what his goals are for his senior season.

