SG Reid Ducharme Discusses Recent Offer From Miami Hurricanes

2023 SG Reid Ducharme talks about his recruitment and his recent offer from the Miami Hurricanes.

Brewster (N.H.) Academy shooting guard Reid Ducharme has been on an absolute tear this summer for BABC on the EYBL circuit, and the Miami Hurricanes, fresh off their first Elite 8 appearance in program history, have taken notice. Miami offered the 6-foot-7 guard on June 25. 

"After the first NEPSAC tournament ... assistant coaches [from Miami] reached out and called," Ducharme said regarding how his UM offer came about. "Later on in the week I got on the phone with [Miami assistant coach DJ Irving] and [Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga] they offered me."

Ducharme's recruitment has already taken off, as he has made official visits to both Syracuse and Penn State. The rising senior has also made an unofficial visit to Providence.

"I'd say [my] Top three right now are Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier," Ducharme said. "I'm still open in my recruitment. I'm not saying no to schools now at this point, it's still fairly open."

The Hurricanes have to play catch-up in Ducharme's recruitment as the 2023 guard, who is second on BABC in scoring with 15.3 points per game, is eyeing a commitment in the next few months.

"I'd probably say fall and trying to be committed before the high school season but if I feel like I'm ready to commit before then, then whenever it really feels right," Ducharme said of when he intends to commit to a school.

Aside from his recruitment, Ducharme is focused on finishing the ultra-competitive EYBL circuit on a high note, along with preparing to help lead Brewster Academy to its first National Prep School Championship since 2020.

