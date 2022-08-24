Miami Commit Francis Mauigoa Labeled No. 2 'Freak Athlete' In 2023

When the term "freak athlete" is thrown around, the characteristics of one may be a player with great size and athleticism that appears beyond their abilities. Furthermore, these freak athletes may simply possess elite athletic traits that make them so coveted by schools across the nation.

247Sports recently released their list of the Top 50 Freak Athletes of the 2023 football recruiting class. Number one on this list comes to no surprise at all to those who follow recruiting, with that being the #1 ATH in the country Nyckoles Harbor from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, DC.

Harbor stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and has been clocked in at 10.21 seconds in the 100-meter dash. For reference, NFL receiver Tyreek Hill ran a 10.19 in high school and currently stands at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. Harbor heads into his senior season without having made a commitment but has the Hurricanes in his top seven.

Coming in at number two on the list is Miami commit Francis Maugioa, an offensive tackle from IMG Academy (Fla.). At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Maugioa is agile for his size and projects to be an instant impact player in Coral Gables.

This summer, Maugioa participated in club volleyball, where despite his size was able to jump with the rest of them and be a problem on the court. Maugioa currently ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023 by the SI99, although considering his freakish athleticism, he certainly could develop into a cornerstone tackle for the Canes if they choose to send him down that path.

Some other Canes targets on the list to note are Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson, Stranahan (Fla.) WR Hykeem Williams, Thayer Academy (Mass.) OT Samson Okunola and IMG Academy EDGE Samuel M'Pemba, each ranked inside the top 15.

