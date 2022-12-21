Cormani Drama, Brown & Hussey Decisions, What Miami Hurricanes Fans Should Watch On ESD

Were you expecting a drama-free day? Not me!

The bombshell that dropped Wednesday morning came from Cormani McClain's mother:

Per 247 Sports, Deion Sanders and Colorado have been in contact with McClain's camp. Clearly, they want him to be the 2023 version of Travis Hunter. I still expect Mario Cristobal to close Cormani. I said a couple weeks ago that Mario will have to keep fighting to keep McClain until the very moment he signs his national letter of intent and that's the way things are looking right now. Throughout the day I will be monitoring the situation for any updates or clarity.

Pay attention to Hykeem Williams today at 1:00pm. The 5-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale Stranahan is verbally committed to Florida State, but Miami and Texas A&M have not given up their pursuit. I think he will stick with FSU but I will be on high alert in the early afternoon. The Hurricanes could really use a boundary receiver and Williams is among the very best in the class of 2023.

Around 3:15pm, American Heritage 4-star cornerback Damari Brown will announce and sign a letter of intent. He is deciding between Miami and Alabama. I really like Miami's chances. I dropped a DonnoBall prediction this week for Brown to The U.

Sometime tonight, St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey will confirm his choice. I am yet to see a definite time for his announcement. The 4-star standout is verbally committed to Penn State but has been on flip watch in recent weeks. I felt very confident about Miami's chances in recent days, but Florida State has gained some serious ground. FSU might be the team to beat here, but I still have hopes for Miami to gain him in a flip.

I was relieved to see the Fort Lauderdale Dillard duo Antione Jackson (4-star S) and Chris Johnson (4-star RB) officially sign with Miami this morning. There had been some buzz about Colorado trying to swoop in and steal both.

Keep yourselves strapped in for a wild day! If the stress is too much for you, you might want to take up knitting and check back with us on Friday to see how it all turned out.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.