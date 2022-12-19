Miami Hurricanes Will Try To Land Both Damari & Davonte Brown, Here's How They'd Fit

Davonte and Damari Brown have made it clear that they are not necessarily a package deal, but confidence is heating up for the Miami Hurricanes to land both brothers this week. With Damari especially, Miami can expect a battle until the very end with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Momentum appears to be in Mario Cristobal's favor.

The Canes are hot on the recruiting trail right now, having recently landed 4-star running backs Chris Johnson and Mark Fletcher, 4-star edge rusher Rueben Bain, and 5-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. The Hurricanes also received a weekend pledge from Alabama transfer offensive lineman Javion Cohen.

I am seeing smoke since the weekend that Miami could land both Brown siblings mid-week. The early national signing period begins this Wednesday, December 21st, while transfer portal players can sign any time through January 19th.

The Browns were high school teammates with Fletcher at American Heritage.

To help me scout the Browns, I sat down with long time recruiting analyst and Fan Nation staffer Brian Smith. He gave me detailed breakdowns on the duo.

On Davonte Brown:

"He has been a starter (at UCF) for over thirty games. He has been well coached. There is no program in the country that has coached corners better than American Heritage over the last decade. It's insane. So, he came in a little more ready. He came in very thin, about a buck-sixty out of high school, but he ended up starting as a true freshman. He got thrown into the fire and wasn't ready at first, but he got those reps. Last season (2022) about mid way through the year they played a game against Memphis, and I don't know what happened, but the light just went on. He just started sticking with guys and playing man coverage and become a real problem (for opponents.)"

Smith tells me Davonte has put on significant, quality weight, since high school. He now tips the scales in the 175 to 180 range. "That makes a big difference. He's a willing tackler. He can blitz. He can come off the edge. He is a very versatile defender. He's probably best in man coverage. He excelled mostly when he was up in somebody's grill."

"I would imagine he would compete (at Miami) for a starting job. He can play outside, he can play nickel, or he can play boundary. Because of his length, I think he would be an excellent addition to the Miami roster."

On Damari Brown:

"He's a little bit bigger at this stage (than Davonte was). I've been around Damari a few times at 7-on-7s, camps and practices, and he's a kid that grew a little bit earlier, but otherwise they're almost identical. They have the ability to flip their hips and run. Either one of them can play safety. He's plug and play at both spots. Damari is used to top competition. He is not going to shy away from the opportunity to come in and compete with Cormani McClain, or his brother, or anyone else. He is going to come in and compete. Like his brother, he's probably best when he's in your grill and playing man coverage."

