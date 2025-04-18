Miami Hurricanes Eye Syracuse WR Trebor Pena Amid Transfer Losses
The Miami Hurricanes football team suffered some losses to their roster through some surprise transfer portal exits. One of those exits was four-star wide receiver Ny Carr. The team hated to see him go, but may have bigger plans in store. According to ESPN's Tom Luginbill, the Canes are favored to sign former Syracuse Orange wide out Trebor Pena.
“Pena’s game is similar to that of former Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo,” Luginbill said. “If you're the Hurricanes, why not land a perfect replacement? The 6-foot Pena is two inches taller than Restrepo and finally broke out last season when paired with Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, catching 84 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns. The sixth-year senior doesn't have Restrepo's overall body of work, but he's a reliable playmaker who converts on critical downs. He's a great route runner who could replace Restrepo’s ability to navigate zone coverages and get open.”
Pena finds himself available after entering the transfer portal himself this past week in search of more NIL money. His former head coach at Syracuse, Fran Brown spoke about why they didn't decide to give him what he wanted to bring him back, and this may be important information for Miami to hear.
“We paid him enough. He was going to get paid more,” Brown told ESPN Syracuse. “There were some numbers that were asked to me that I didn’t feel I would be able to do and move on. I treated him right, did everything that was needed, and I just said, ‘Yo, you got to go ... You gonna make $2 million at wide receiver? That’s the homie at Ohio State [Jeremiah Smith],” Brown added. “Ain’t nobody else making that money. I’m not giving no wide receiver $2 million in college. That ain’t me. I ain’t doing that unless they tell me we have a chance to have Travis Hunter come back to college. He can come here and play for us, then he gonna get some of my check.”
If he does indeed want to join the Hurricanes, the program will have to decided if he's worth the money he's asking for and if they are willing to pay it.
