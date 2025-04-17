Miami’s Cam Ward Ranks Tony Pollard And Calvin Ridley No. 1 At Their Respective Positions
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off next Thursday Night at 8:00 PM EST at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin with the Tennessee Titans holding the first overall pick in the draft. If you weren't already convinced that the Titans would be selecting former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick, it sure seems like Ward is sure of it.
He certainly tipped his hand when answering a few questions about who the best players in the NFL are. When asked who the four best running backs in the league were, his top two backs were none other than Titans' backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Spears rushed for 312 yards last season, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. It sure sounds like he's trying to be a great teammate before even being on the team.
However, it didn't stop there. He was also asked who the four best wide receivers in the NFL are, and his top receiver was Titans star Calvin Ridley and his fourth was Treylon Burks, who you may have forgotten still plays for the Titans.
In reference to Ridley, Ward said, "A.J. Brown is a dog, but he's not Calvin Ridley." While this is still a crazy take, you can at least make a case for Ridley being a great wideout. The same could be said for Pollard at running back. In the last three seasons that he played at least 15 games, he's totaled 3,407 yards and 22 TDs.
On the other hand, in Burks' three-year career, he's caught 53 passes for 699 yards and one TD. This is obviously a ludicrous assessment, saying that Burks is the fourth-best wideout in the NFL. Nonetheless, assuming Ward does land in Tennessee, he could be the man to raise Burks' play up to the next level and help him reach the potential the team saw when they drafted him with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
