Breaking Down Miami’s Signees from Florida

Here’s a look at how Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff built the 2023 recruiting class, with some comparisons.

The Canes have 17 Floridians signed thus far, but how one defines “Floridian”, in this case, should be considered unique. Because of the talent Cristobal and his staff have been mining from Brandenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, many players came from other states.

Transplants (5)

There’s also another player from a Miami high school, but he is listed in the next section of transplants. This was certainly a unique situation that played out.

*Offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau came to the United States from Australia. He played his prep ball at Miami (Fla.) La Salle.

*Defensive end Jayden Wayne came from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln. He went to IMG Academy just for the 2022 season.

*Like Wayne, Riley Williams came to IMG for only one season. He’s from Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic.

*There’s also offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa that went to IMG Academy. He left American Samoa to play at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas as a freshman, went back to his home as a sophomore, and finally played his junior and senior seasons for IMG Academy.

*The last player at IMG Academy would be offensive lineman Antonio Tripp. He came from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough School. He played one year down in Bradenton.

From the 17, there are actually 12 that are from Florida. Let’s start with those players that are from cities and towns away from the greater Miami area, then work back to South Florida.

Central and North Florida (4)

*Quarterback Emory Williams comes from Milton (Fla.) High School (near Pensacola). There’s offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler from Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, linebacker Malik Bryant from Orlando (Fla.) Jones, and cornerback Robert Stafford from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie.

Notes: Miami had two Florida recruits sign from outside of the South Florida areas that ended up in the 2022 class. They were offensive lineman Matthew McCoy from Saint Augustine (Fla.) Creekside and Markeith Williams from Orlando (Fla.) Evans. So, this class had twice as many in-state players that were from outside of the greater South Flroida locations Miami usually found talent.

South Florida (8)

*Defensive end Rueben Bain from Miami (Fla.) Central, wide receiver Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph from Miami (Fla.) Edison, wide receiver Robby Washington from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, linebacker Bobby Washington from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, cornerback Antione Jackson and running back Chris Johnson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, plus running back Mark Fletcher and cornerback Damari Brown from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage.

This is the best Miami has done with big-name talent in a long time. When the Canes are doing well on the field, usually it’s a sign of how well that Miami has recruited prospects from Palm Beach, Broward and Dade Counties. That’s been the case for decades and not likely to change.

Final note: Miami could increase its total if/when cornerback Cormani McClain of Lakeland (Fla.) High School signs with Miami.

