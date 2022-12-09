Hurricanes Offer Gators Safety

As the Miami Hurricanes begin to navigate via the Transfer Portal, some of the players that could end up in Coral Gables may not even need to leave the state of Florida to find his new college home.

One of those players would be now former Florida Gators safety Donovan McMillon. He was a backup for Florida the past two seasons, with his 2022 performance showing promise as he has 13 solo tackles, eight assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.

With him now entering the Transfer Portal, the backup safety and his 6-foot-1 and 205-pound frame will be a hot commodity. He could play weak side linebacker or the hybrid linebacker-safety position as well.

Safety help should be a priority for Miami.

Not only do top performers Kamren Kinchens and James Williams enter their junior seasons next fall, the Transfer Portal now has former Miami safeties Avantae Williams, Jalen Harrell, and Keshawn Washington.

First, one should expect at least one of Kinchens and Williams to turn pro a year early. They were the top two tacklers for the Canes this season, and both have shown the ability to make big plays with the football in the air.

With that in mind, it would be great if the Canes could bring in at least one younger safety, like McMillon, that has some college experience but still has multiple years of eligibility remaining. McMillon has two.

Additionally, Miami’s safety depth chart is thin. There’s no true safety in the 2023 recruiting class, at least not yet, to help offset that lack of depth either. National Signing Day will be Dec. 21 and the Hurricanes could certainly still add a safety to the current recruiting class by that time.

The best scenario is likely Miami adding a combination of a transfer with experience and at least one high school prospect to the roster so that there is an eligibility and experience balance. Maybe McMillon will be one of the pieces to the puzzle.

