Miami Hurricanes Can Close Multiple Top Recruiting Targets THIS WEEKEND | Donno Podcast
The Miami Hurricanes will be hosting several of their current verbal commits this weekend, but they are also scheduled to see a handful of players that are verbally committed elsewhere for official visits. There are multiple opportunities for Mario Cristobal and staff to flip some of their top recruiting targets.
I sat down with Florida high school football expert Larry Blustein for breakdowns and scouting reports on Miami's top targets. Larry is among the most knowledgeable resources in America when it comes to scouting high school talent. You can watch it on my Locked On Canes podcast below:
5-Star Miami Central defensive lineman Armondo Blount, a Florida State commit, recently switched his weekend plans from an FSU trip to a Miami official visit. Blount is receiving crystal balls to flip back to the Hurricanes from the Seminoles.
4-Star St. Thomas Aquinas running back Jordan Lyle, an Ohio State pledge, is also visiting Miami. Like Blount, he's receiving crystal ball predictions to The U.
4-Star Largo (FL) linebacker Adarius Hayes, a long-time Florida Gators commit, is also set to check out Miami. And so is Wisconsin commit Xavier Lucas, a safety from American Heritage.
This weekend, Friday the 15th into Sunday the 17th, are the final days before a "dead period" on the NCAA recruiting calendar. Wednesday, December 20th, is national signing day. When you can host a player right before he signs his national letter of intent, you're in a great position to close.
If Miami can pull off flips for at least two of these players, they'll be in a great position to finish the 2024 recruiting cycle with a top three class.
Miami will also be hosting important targets from the transfer portal. Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Marley Cook and Indiana center Zach Carpenter will be on campus. These are two priority targets at positions of need. Miami recently hosted NC State transfer DT CJ Clark and seem to be in a good spot for him.
These next few days will be busy. Stay tuned.
