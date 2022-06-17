Hurricanes QB Recruiting Dominoes: Where Does Miami Stand With Dante Moore?

The Hurricanes are still in the race for one of the nation's best overall prospects and quarterbacks.

Elite quarterback Dante Moore is one of the Miami Hurricanes’ top overall recruiting targets. He’s already been to Coral Gables for an unofficial visit, but can the Miami coaching staff get Moore back on campus officially and eventually reel in his commitment?

To help further understand Miami’s overall quarterback board and where things stand, All Hurricanes is taking you inside of the recruitments of the top passers available with interest from UM. We've already covered Jaden Rashada and his imminent college decision, and now we'll move on to Moore, who hails from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King.

The list of suitors for the 6’2”, 200-pound Moore has dwindled down to the following seven schools: Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, and Texas A&M.

He’s unofficially visited all three of the Midwest programs, with Miami and LSU also receiving unofficial visits to date. There’s also an unofficial visit to Texas A&M scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Moore has also taken official visits to LSU (April 22) and Oregon (April 29). After the trip to College Station, all of the programs in the running will have at least hosted Moore for an unofficial visit, with LSU getting him on campus twice, both officially and unofficially.

There’s a valuable point about Moore’s recruitment from the above data that directly impacts the Hurricanes.

Moore’s free time is limited. He is still finishing up his junior year because Detroit Public Schools do not begin summer break until June 28. Moore has remained as busy with football as he can despite his hectic schedule, often competing in 7-on-7 events as seen in the video below.

Three more official visits are left for Moore, and The U is certainly in contention to receive one of them. Even if that means waiting until the start of Miami’s home slate of games this fall to host Moore, the time waiting would be well spent as this recruitment could linger on for some time.

Anytime a college football program gets a prospect on campus more than once for a visit is a good sign for the future, too.

On March 22, 2022, Moore took an unofficial visit to Coral Gables and met with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the rest of the Miami staff. The Hurricanes put their best foot forward, and Moore acknowledged his bond with Cristobal remains strong in a June 9 interview with SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr.

QB Dante Moore on his unofficial visit to Miami.

“Cristobal, when he was at Oregon he was recruiting me, of course," Moore said. "So when he took Miami job [and] when we went there, he told me he played there. I really didn't know much about it, but he told me the stories about the blood, sweat and tears he's putting into that program, so I know it's gonna be a big game-changer.

"I’m really going to look into that for sure, and I know that in the next few years it’s going to be a powerhouse school again.”

Based on Moore’s quotes about Miami and Cristobal, it's hard to say he’s not interested in Miami at this point. But can the Hurricanes get that official visit and eventually sign Moore to a letter of intent?

That depends on what Moore believes UM, much like any other school, can offer him in the bigger picture.

“Quarterback development [is] the main thing,” Moore stated, sharing what he's looking for from his college of choice. “Academics. Really just me just having fun on the campus and enjoying life and being a college student.”

While any given quarterback wants to be coached well, as Moore mentioned, it’s important to note that he’s a top-tier student, so academics are truly valuable to him as a recruit as well. That much can be understood when assessing his top schools.

“Really, a lot of my top schools like Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan ... I would say it’s a hard choice.”

During his junior year, the perceived leader for Moore's services was Michigan — it's worth noting that Gattis was on the Wolverines' staff and recruiting Moore at that time. Within the last six-to-eight months, however, Notre Dame has been the prohibitive favorite by recruiting analysts nationwide.

But that may have changed last week when the Irish received a verbal commitment from one of Moore’s seven-on-seven teammates, class of 2024 quarterback CJ Carr.

Now, perhaps Miami, LSU, or Oregon can jump into the lead position for Moore, however, don't forget the A&M visit on Saturday. Ohio State is a wildcard as the Buckeyes do not have a quarterback commitment at this time, although they do not appear to be pressing for one.

Overall, there appears to be a good chance that Moore’s recruitment stretches into the season. That could be just whar Miami needs to get the talented signal-caller back down to Coral Gables to take an official visit.

