New Hurricanes WR Target Officially Visiting, Decision Soon After?

Checking in on new Miami Hurricane football targets, few have the buzz Colbie Young does.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Lackawanna Community College wide receiver picked up an offer from The U on June 3, about a week after Florida State, Tennessee and Pitt jumped in with an offer of their own. That group of programs is battling it out with a ticking clock in mind considering Young has confirmed his status as a class of 2022 recruit.

It means he will enroll at his college of choice in time for fall camp.

Though the latest to offer, Young already feels like a priority as Canes head coach Mario Cristobal is leading the way in his recruitment.

"I am communicating with Coach Cristobal the most," Young told SI All-American. "He was just telling me they were very interested in me. They are one of those teams that thought I was 2023, so he said he would have been pushing for me a little earlier. He told me they need receivers now, and they are offering me as a receiver as of this moment.

"They bring a lot of energy, even in the phone calls and stuff like that, so that is exciting."

The fact the Hurricanes are starting from the ground up under Cristobal is something that appeals to Young at this point in the process.

"I feel like that is pushing me a little better, at least knowing they are just starting to build up to something," Young said. "I feel like I will at least have the opportunity to play early and find a spot, or at least work my way to have a chance to play this year. I know there are guys there that learned during Spring, but I feel like I have a shot at competing."

Going into his official visit with Miami, set to begin Monday, Young does not need to see the city or the flash the Hurricanes certainly have to offer, as he plans to completely focus on football.

"I have family that lives there, so I have been there before, so I am not really worried about all of the other stuff," Young said. "I am really worried about looking at how I could be around the team, and if it is somewhere I can get a chance at playing at this fall."

As a sophomore in 2021, he paced LCC with nine touchdown receptions in as many games. In total, he hauled in 24 passes for 472 yards, averaging nearly 20 yards per reception. He competed with LCC in the spring while his classification was in question (video below).

Now, Young will visit Miami, Pitt and Tennessee in short order. He has recently visited Arkansas State and Jackson State, too.

A verbal commitment decision is expected relatively soon.

