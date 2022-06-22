DL Darron Reed 'Loved the Energy' On Miami Official Visit

2023 DL Darron Reed talks about his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend.

Carver (Ga.) High School 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed officially visited Miami this past weekend, marking his second trip to Coral Gables after an unofficial visit in April.

"Miami was awesome," Reed told All Hurricanes on Tuesday. "I loved the energy that they had out there, the atmosphere, everything. Talking with the coaches, seeing if they wanted me and all that, I enjoyed it."

Reed has had a connection with the Hurricanes since before Mario Cristobal became the head coach last December. The Columbus, Ga. native was originally offered by Miami under its previous coaching staff in March 2021.

The manner in which Reed has been recruited by both staffs could not be more different.

"[The] old staff didn't really recruit me as much, as hard as the new staff is," Reed said. "The new staff did a whole lot more recruiting me."

The rising senior has put together a very successful high school career with the Tigers, recording 10 sacks and 58 tackles in nine games over his sophomore and junior seasons, according to MaxPreps. Reed also helped Carver to the Georgia AAAA state quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2020.

Despite this individual and team success, Reed is still looking to improve his game heading into his last high school season.

"My hands, my get-off, my strength, conditioning, all of it," Reed said regarding what areas he is looking to refine.

The 2023 defender and No. 160 overall prospect in his class, according to On3 Sports, will choose between Miami, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M. Reed's commitment date is set for July 4.

