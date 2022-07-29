Miami QB Jaden Rashada Making Strong Push for Two Ohio State Commits

Aside from landing an elite talent at the most important position in all of sports, one of the greatest aspects of Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada's commitment to the Hurricanes is his allure.

A nationally-relevant recruit for quite some time with connections all over the country, fellow 2023 prospects are keeping tabs on Rashada's school of choice with the thought of potentially teaming up with him at the next level.

Right now, Rashada's recruiting focus is on two players committed elsewhere, as he's been in the ear of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, both of which have been pledged to Ohio State since June.

"He's just like, 'Yo, if you made the move to Miami...' would I have any interest? I just sent the laughing emoji because at first, there was smoke about him going to Florida and stuff like that," Tate told AllHurricanes at IMG Academy's media day on Friday.

"So then I saw he made the move, so he's just like 'if anything changes, just let me know.' "

Inniss, who Tate has connected with as South Florida Express 7-on-7 teammates, has heard similarly from Miami recruits and commits despite his commitment to the Buckeyes.

"Definitely with the South Florida guys, they're still recruiting them hard down there," Tate expressed. "Me and Brandon talk about it, he said they won't leave him alone. So I'm just like, 'man, if they're not leaving us alone, they must have something big going on down there.'

Rashada isn't the only Miami pledge pushing for Tate and other top-tier talents, though. Closer to "home," or at least his home-away-from-home at IMG, two teammates in offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and defensive end Samuel M'Pemba have been hyping up The U to the Chicago-area product.

Mauigoa committed to the Hurricanes earlier this month and has already made his presence known as a recruiter, like Rashada, while Miami has skyrocketed in M'Pemba's recruitment as of late.

"Francis is in my ear," Tate admitted. "He's like, 'man, come on, make the move down to Miami. It's great down there,' stuff like that. And then they're also hot with Sam right now too, they're trying to get Sam. So yeah, we've got few Miami commits on the team."

Could this intrigue, clearly reciprocated between Miami and Tate, eventually lead to a campus visit despite his commitment to Ohio State?

"Yeah, it's definitely possible," Tate said, "but I wouldn't say probable," he added.

Additionally, Oregon, Tennessee and Notre Dame are vying to receive an official visit from Tate before the 2023 cycle wraps up. Each potential visit is to be determined, as IMG Academy will have three open weeks on its schedule this season that Tate would take advantage of if they remain in place.

