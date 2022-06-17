EDGE Jayden Wayne Announces Official Visit With Hurricanes

2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne is set to make an official visit to Miami this weekend.

Lincoln High School (Wash.) 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne will be making a cross-country trip on Friday for an official visit to Miami.

Wayne first received an offer from UM in May 2021 under its previous coaching staff. The Tacoma, Wash. native was introduced to the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football during an unofficial visit in January 2022. Wayne also attended Miami's Junior Day shortly after.

This will be Wayne's first time back in Coral Gables in almost five months.

"Coach Mario Cristobal gave me my first offer in 8th grade,” Wayne told On3 Sports. “My family and I have a great relationship with the coaches and it’s a strong family environment."

Cristobal first offered Wayne in July 2019 as head coach of the Oregon Ducks. Despite the offer, the 2023 defender did not make any official or unofficial visits to Oregon while Cristobal was there.

The rising senior has played varsity football for all three years with the Lincoln Abes. Waynes exploded in his junior season, posting nine sacks and 44 tackles in his breakout campaign.

Ranked as the No. 93 and No. 15 EDGE prospect in his cycle according to On3 Sports, Wayne would bolster a 2023 Miami recruiting class that only has one defender committed, should he opt for UM.

"[The Hurricanes] develop and push the players to be their best," Wayne said. "Miami is a small private school with a lot of culture. Strong brotherhood. Miami is a beautiful city and the weather is nice!”

Wayne also has offers from Alabama, Georgia and others. He is set to make an official visit to Oregon on the weekend of June 24.

