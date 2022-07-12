S Jaylen Heyward 'Probably Will Take an Official' Visit to Miami

Rockledge (Fla.) High School 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward, ranked as the No. 49 player and No. 4 safety in his class by the On3 Sports consensus, released his top 12 schools on Sunday.

Among the schools that the highly-touted defender is considering, Miami, along with Florida, Georgia, Alabama, UCF and Oklahoma has pushed for the defensive back the hardest, Heyward told All Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes first offered the consensus four-star recruit in April 2022 after Heyward made an unofficial visit to Coral Gables.

"Miami, my relationship [is] getting better since they offered me," Heyward said. "We started talking a lot more, and they're trying to recruit me down there a lot more."

The 6-foot-0 projected safety is heavily considering taking an official visit to Miami when the recruiting period allows him to, as well.

"I haven't decided yet but more than likely I probably will take an official [visit] there ... when I'm allowed to take officials," Heyward said.

But Heyward wasn't always a coveted prospect, as it took a position switch from running back to defensive back for his recruitment to take off.

"Primarily, I was playing running back throughout little league," Heyward said. "During high school [in] my freshman year I ended up getting hurt, and then I ended up switching to [defensive back]. So from there I just racked up 40 offers."

A strong sophomore season for Heyward that included 35 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions catapulted his recruitment, as 32 of the rising junior's 40 offers have come in 2022.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.