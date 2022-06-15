DL Kendall Jackson: Hurricanes Camp ‘Made Me Feel at Home’

2024 DL Kendall Jackson talks about his offer from the Miami Hurricanes and UM's camp last Saturday.

Photo: Kendall Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

F. W. Buchholz (Fla.) High School 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson made a name for himself at Miami's camp on Saturday, earning an offer from the Hurricanes after a conversation with head coach Mario Cristobal.

"I went to go talk to coach Cristobal in his office, and he told me they loved how I played," Jackson told All Hurricanes on Tuesday. "They wanted to look at my GPA and talk to a couple people and they would let me know in a week if they [wanted to] offer me or not."

Cristobal did not wait a week.

"I remember walking out and literally 30 seconds after I walked out of the office [Cristobal] was like, 'Nah I can't take it anymore, coach get him back'," Jackson continued. "[Cristobal] said 'I can't wait. I want to offer you right now'."

The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman also fields offers from Iowa State, Maryland, Troy, Central Florida and South Florida. He posted five sacks and 11 tackles for loss during his breakout sophomore campaign in 2021.

Jackson impressed the coaches who attended Saturday's camp. At one point, the Gainesville, Fla. product even put a hole in the wall during a hip explosion drill.

The atmosphere was comforting for Jackson, who felt welcome to be himself.

"[The camp] made me feel at home," Jackson said. "It was very family-like ... Miami was really welcoming ... I was able to be myself, and I liked that about the program."

This was Jackson's first time at UM. He plans on returning to Coral Gables on an unofficial visit at the end of July.

Next up for the 2024 lineman is Florida's camp on Wednesday and then Alabama's on Saturday.

