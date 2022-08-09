Local 2024 DL Dimitry Nicolas Already Familiar with New Miami Staff

Top college football programs are always strong in the trenches. The Miami Hurricanes are attempting to get on that level with the offensive line and defensive line commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, and it’s trending that way for the class of 2024 as well.

One of the best local prospects from South Florida would be Dimitry Nicolas from Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman has gone through a substantial growth spurt in the last year.

“Last year, [I was] 240,” said Nicolas as he headed into his sophomore campaign.

Now at 280, he’s likely to be an interior defensive lineman. Showing good quickness last season will help Nicolas as he makes at least a part-time transition to the interior. He’s already accustomed to using quickness as a mainstay in his arsenal, and that’s going to be even easier against interior offensive linemen.

To that point, Nicolas elaborated on his defensive line position this fall.

“I play everywhere. We [Monsignor Pace] basically run everything. We run four-front, three-front, five-front.”

He talked a little about the position he wants to play once he’s in college.

“I would prefer the three-technique or nose (guard).”

Nicolas likes to be in the middle of the action. There are clips from his sophomore campaign where he lined up inside, so he’s already beginning to learn those positions.

Pace's defense is adaptive, and so too is Nicolas. That’s going to help him earn scholarship offers as he learns different techniques and positions. Speaking of offers, Nicolas already has an impressive list.

“Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, and Florida,” Nicolas listed off. As for which schools are already coming after him hard, Nicolas had this to share: “Michigan State has been showing a lot of love, Georgia has too. The U, too.”

Nicolas took his talents on the road to multiple camps during the offseason to help showcase his skills, stopping by Florida, Florida State, and Georgia among others.

Nicolas is still feeling out the early stages of his recruitment. Here’s what he had to say about the type of school he wants to eventually sign with.

“I’m looking for a good environment. I’m looking to be coached really hard because, like, that’s what my [high school] coach is known for. And I’m just looking for a good atmosphere. Like a good facility, and a good area [to live].

As for Miami, he is becoming more familiar with the current coaching staff.

“I’ve been there a couple of times, like for the elite prospect day.”

He’s been around head coach Mario Cristobal, and offered the following as to his initial thoughts about him.

“He’s a good guy,” Nicolas began. “He’s a good guy trying to build a new culture over there and stuff like that. I can tell he’s a very honest man.”

