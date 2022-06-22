OT Logan Howland Shares Connection With Miami Coaches

2023 OT Logan Howland talks about his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend.

It's uncommon to find a college football head coach as involved with their team's offensive line as Miami's Mario Cristobal. 2023 offensive tackle Logan Howland, who made an official visit to UM this past weekend, appreciates Cristobal's approach.

"Coach Cristobal is often times working with the offensive line, which in my case I haven't seen very often," Howland told All Hurricanes on Tuesday. "It's like a new experience being able to have the head coach work with you as well as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country is incredible."

Miami offensive line assistant and associate head coach Alex Mirabal has worked alongside Cristobal throughout much of his career. The Miami native led offensive lines at both Florida International and Oregon – Cristobal's two previous head coaching stops.

Mirabal has a history of developing and sending his players to the NFL, none more notable than current Detroit Lion Penei Sewell, who was the seventh pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"[Cristobal and Mirabal] have been best friends forever. They've pretty much went everywhere together," the Hun (N.J.) School offensive lineman said.

For Howland, it was great to reconnect with the pair of coaches, as he had not been on campus since an unofficial visit on March 18.

"It was great to [meet] with coach Cristobal and coach Mirabal again," Howland said. "This is my first time actually meeting most of the staff because the last time [Howland visited], they were away."

Ranked as the No. 52 offensive tackle in his cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Howland also holds offers from Michigan, Iowa and Oklahoma among other schools. He is set to go on an official visit with the Hawkeyes on June 24.

The rising senior originally planned for an early-July commitment date, but Howland has decided to push that date back to further weigh his many options.

