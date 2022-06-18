Newly-Offered WR Naeshaun Montgomery Recaps Hurricanes Camp Showing

2025 WR Naeshaun Montgomery talks about his offer from the Miami Hurricanes and the decision to transfer to a high school in South Florida.

Cardinal Newman (Fla.) High School 2025 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery earned an offer from the Hurricanes after an impressive showing at Miami's 7-on-7 camp last Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 wideout played last season for Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) High School, helping the Hawks capture a state title. Montgomery has since moved to South Florida, where he will suit up next season for the Crusaders.

"Coming to Florida was always an option because my grandparents live here," Montgomery told All Hurricanes on Friday. "There was better competition so we decided to move over here and my dad just found a school over here."

Montgomery played against some of the best that the South Florida area has to offer at Miami's camp, and he delivered.

"I think I did good," Montgomery said. "I didn't drop any passes that camp."

Inclement weather caused play to be moved inside from the Greentree Practice Fields to Miami's indoor practice facility.

This change of conditions didn't faze Montgomery, who also holds offers from Maryland, Southern California and Florida Atlantic, in addition to Miami.

"When we went inside, all the scouts came down to the field," Montgomery said. "They watched me for a little bit and then they took me up the coach's office and [the Hurricanes] told me they were going to offer me ... I talked to [head coach Mario] Cristobal."

Montgomery followed his showing at Miami's camp with another spectacular performance in the FAU Battle of Palm Beach 7-on-7 Tournament on Wednesday, catching seven touchdowns from 2024 quarterback and Cardinal Newman teammate Luke Warnock.

The pair will look to connect on more passes in the fall in what will be a very important sophomore season for Montgomery.

