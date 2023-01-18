Canes Recruiting Notes

The past few days, the number of offers made by Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has been hard to keep up with. Here are a few of the players that were offered and some background about what they bring to the table.

The Canes offered a run-pass quarterback from San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis, JC Evans. He’s still developing like most young signal callers, but he has a big arm, provides good mobility in and out of the pocket, and already has the size at 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds to be a Power 5 quarterback.

Further, Evans has proven ability as a runner. He could be a good run-pass option quarterback at the next level. Here are the full highlights for Evans.

Via Twitter he announced an upcoming unofficial visit this weekend to the University of Miami, so he's a prospect to keep a close eye on.

Of course a quarterback with a big arm needs a deep threat. Miami offered one of the fastest, and most explosive wide receivers from the class of 2024.

Jeremiah McClellan, 6-foot-1 and 185-pound receiver, has been playing for St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College.

He has shown tremendous deep speed, and he’s also been a great player at making defenders miss after he caught the football. He’s even been a talented return man.

He was offered by the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but he’s also been offered by a host of other schools like Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas among others.

Another offer was one of the fastest rising players in the state of Florida, but that’s not where this young man was originally from. Isaiah Thomas hailed from Toronto before transferring to Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International.

Thomas was offered by Oklahoma and Florida State on Tuesday, and then Miami also offered.

With a 6-foot-2 and 195-pound frame, Thomas could end up playing safety or grow into a linebacker. His film showed a striker that liked to come down hill and play physical football, but he also runs well in open space.

Overall, the Hurricanes have made several offers during the past couple of days, and many more will likely go out during the next few weeks. As always, All Hurricanes will keep everyone posted.

