Miami OT Target Payton Kirkland Commits to Texas

Miami Hurricanes 2023 offensive tackle prospect Payton Kirkland, of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips, announced his surprise commitment to Texas on Saturday evening.

Miami had a hat at the table for Kirkland, among his final five alongside Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Alabama. He paid Coral Gables and the Hurricnaes' new coaching staff three times this year, including on an official basis in June.

However, following a hectic recruiting process that spanned from his freshman season of high school up until the very end, Kirkland wound up selecting a Longhorns program that was outside of his finalists. He'll join the prize of the 2023 recruiting class, quarterback Arch Manning, in Austin for his college career.

"They were always the dark horse," Kirkland told 247Sports at the time of his commitment. "They never let off the gas pedal for me."

The Canes look good on the offensive line in the class of 2023 despite Kirkland's pledge elsewhere, with commitments from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.) La Salle's Frankie Tinilau and Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School's Antonio Tripp. and up-front already.

Expect Miami to continue pushing for talent at offensive tackle, however, as The U continues to recruit the likes of Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy's Monroe Freeling, Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy's Samson Okunlola and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler (committing July 28), among others.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.