Skip to main content

Miami OT Target Payton Kirkland Commits to Texas

Miami offensive line prospect Payton Kirkland makes a big surprise by committing to Texas.

Miami Hurricanes 2023 offensive tackle prospect Payton Kirkland, of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips, announced his surprise commitment to Texas on Saturday evening. 

Miami had a hat at the table for Kirkland, among his final five alongside Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Alabama. He paid Coral Gables and the Hurricnaes' new coaching staff three times this year, including on an official basis in June.

However, following a hectic recruiting process that spanned from his freshman season of high school up until the very end, Kirkland wound up selecting a Longhorns program that was outside of his finalists. He'll join the prize of the 2023 recruiting class, quarterback Arch Manning, in Austin for his college career.

"They were always the dark horse," Kirkland told 247Sports at the time of his commitment. "They never let off the gas pedal for me."

The Canes look good on the offensive line in the class of 2023 despite Kirkland's pledge elsewhere, with commitments from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.) La Salle's Frankie Tinilau and Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School's Antonio Tripp. and up-front already. 

Expect Miami to continue pushing for talent at offensive tackle, however, as The U continues to recruit the likes of Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy's Monroe Freeling, Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy's Samson Okunlola and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler (committing July 28), among others. 

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Payton Kirkland Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips - 2023
Recruiting

Miami OT Target Payton Kirkland Commits to Texas

By Zach Goodall1 minute ago
Payton Kirkland
Recruiting

Where to Watch Miami OT Target Payton Kirkland's Commitment

By Luke Chaney3 hours ago
Joenel Aguero 2
Recruiting

Miami Target Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia

By Luke Chaney7 hours ago
Malik Bryant
Recruiting

Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: Elite LB Malik Bryant Pushes Back Commitment Date

By All Hurricanes Staff7 hours ago
Yohandy Morales Miami Baseball
Baseball

Miami Hurricanes Yohandy Morales Shines in Bronze Medal Game

By Collier Logan10 hours ago
Jakai Clark Maimi Hurricanes Center/Guard - pic 2021 vs. Pittsburgh
Football

Miami’s Jakai Clark Makes Rimington Award Watch List

By Collier LoganJul 22, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
Kamren Kinchens Safety Miami Hurricanes - Played for Miami (Fla.) Northwestern prior to UM
Football

Sophomore Surge: Miami Secondary to Feature Plenty of Young Talent

By All Hurricanes StaffJul 22, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Olaus Alinen 2
Recruiting

OL Olaus Alinen Commits to Alabama Over Miami

By Zach GoodallJul 22, 2022 12:42 PM EDT