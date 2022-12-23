How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?

When looking back over the Miami recruiting class, it’s full of backstories about when and why the Canes brought in the prospects that they did.

One of the recruiting notes that’s been overlooked, surprisingly, has been Miami’s wins over in-state rivals Florida State and Florida, as well as some of the losses, too. Here’s the simple list of prospects won and lost that involved Miami.

To be clear, this was about prospects that truly made decisions based on just a few schools, including Miami and at least one of FSU or UF also in that same final group of schools.

It could be due to taking official visits to both programs, and/or a recruit simply announcing publicly that the decision is coming down to the Canes and one of the Seminoles or Gators.

There’s some gray area here because many of the prospects for all three of these recruiting classes held offers from the traditional Big 3 – Miami, FSU and UF – but really only looked at one of them. At any rate, here’s a look at the recruiting battles won and lost, directly at one another.

Miami’s Recruiting Wins Over Florida State

Rueben Bain, defensive end, Miami (Fla.) Central

Damari Brown, cornerback, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Florida State’s Recruiting Wins Over Miami

Hykeem Williams, wide receiver, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan

Conrad Hussey, safety, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas

Edwin Joseph, defensive back, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Miami’s Recruiting Wins Over Florida

Samson Okunlola, offensive tackle, Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy

Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Malik Bryant, linebacker, Orlando (Fla.) Jones

Mark Fletcher, running back, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Tommy Kinsler, offensive tackle, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

Cormani McClain, cornerback, Lakeland (Fla.) High School – committed, not signed

Florida’s Recruiting Wins Over Miami

Jaden Rashada, quarterback, Pittsburg (Calif.) High School

Andy Jean, wide receiver, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

With all three of Florida, Florida State and Miami making a concerted effort to keep top Sunshine State players home, look for even more head-to-head battles to take place during the next several years.

